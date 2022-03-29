Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor to marry boyfriend Gautam on May 20, 2022? This is what we know

News is that Kanika Kapoor is all set to marry her beau soon. The Times Of India has reported that Kanika Kapoor is going to marry her boyfriend, Gautam on May 20, 2022. It seems she has begun her preparations for the wedding. Not much is known about her beau. He is an NRI businessman who is based in London. It seems they knew one another for a while but they decided to take the plunge into marriage six months back or so. The Baby Doll was recently in the US where she had some very successful shows. Kanika Kapoor is on a high with Oo Antava from Pushpa being a rage. The singer did not confirm or deny but responded with a folded hands emoji when the daily asked her about it. Also Read - Sunny Leone's unfiltered bikini snaps from her Maldives vacation are as stunning as she is – view pics

Kanika Kapoor was earlier married to Raj Chandok. She is mom to three kids, Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj. Her son has turned eighteen recently. The couple separated in 2012. It seems they were trying to reconcile and make it work for a long time but things just did not work out. Kanika Kapoor who is from Lucknow had tried to make a career in Bollywood in the 90s but it seems things did not work out. Post that, she got married and moved to London. It seems her husband was against her singing career. Also Read - Radhe Shyam, The Kashmir Files, Anamika, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem and more theatrical and OTT releases that you can watch this weekend

Kanika Kapoor had a tough divorce and once revealed that her kids were thrown out of school as she could not pay the fee. Her career changed after Baby Doll featuring Sunny Leone. She got married at the age of 18 and moved to London. Till 2021, there were rumours of how Kanika Kapoor was dating Aditya Kilachand who is the son of famous writer, Shobhaa De. But he never admitted that they were a couple. Kanika Kapoor's former husband Raj Chandok and she are now friends. Both of them co-parent the kids. We wish her all the happiness. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone and other celebs' passport pics are so bad they'll make you love yours