Baby John: The makers of the Varun Dhawan-starrer have finally released the much-awaited trailer, and we must say the film will definitely showcase the actor in a brand new avatar. Excitement regarding the first look of the film was quite high, as this is the first time that Varun and Jawan director Atlee have collaborated. As soon as the makers dropped the first look, the audience was blown away by Varun Dhawan. Whether it's the BGM, Varun Dhawan's performance, or the visuals, the first look has captivated the minds of social media users. Check out their reactions below.

Baby John: Check out the first look of Varun Dhawan, Atlee's film

In the below post, one can see how Varun Dhawan's character is introduced in a massy avatar. It seems the film will be filled with lots of whistle-blowing dialogues and scenes. The video also gives a glimpse of an action sequence. The first look of the film looks quite promising. Check out the video below.

Baby John: Netizens go gaga over Atlee's film with Varun Dhawan

As soon as the video dropped, social media users were blown away, as they didn't expect it to be so massy and engaging. Varun Dhawan has easily captivated audience attention from the first look. Netizens are confident that Baby John is going to be the biggest blockbuster of 2024. Check out the reactions below.

Baby John is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. In addition to Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is reported to be an official Hindi remake of Theri, which originally featured actors Samantha, Thalapathy Vijay, and Amy Jackson. While Atlee directed Theri, he has donned the producer's hat for Baby John. The release date for Baby John is set for May 31, 2024.