Baby John: Varun Dhawan left his fans excited and how after he revealed them to make a big announcement with #VD18. And the wait was totally worth it, the Bollywood star is here with his biggest announcement, and boy this is something we didn’t even see coming. Atlee Kumar and Varun have collaborated with Baby John and boy the new look of the actor is leaving fans stunned and how. Atlee has done it again, after making his smashing debut with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, the filmmaker comes with his second film and the fans are excited and how. Also Read - Jawan maker Atlee and Varun Dhawan starrer new movie VD 18's title to be announced on THIS date

Varun Dhawan is one of the most versatile actors, he has proved his mettle in every film. And after doing Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur he broke the stereotype of being a chocolate hero. The actor who made his Bollywood debut with Student of The Year along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra has proved to be the most bankable star. Varun was last seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor and he stunned his fans with his performance. And how this biggest announcement of the star is leaving his fans excited and how. Also Read - No Entry 2: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh join hands for comedy film; shooting schedule details revealed

As Varun dropped the new teaser of Baby John, the fans are getting excited and expressing their excitement for the same. The moment you click the teaser shared by Varun, it will transport you to a whole new zone and will instantly remind you of the movies like Jawan, Pushpa, and Kantara. Varun is once again trying his hands in action and it's going to be worth it. Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

