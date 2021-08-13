Fans have finally got the first glimpse of and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jeh Ali Khan nearly 6 months after his birth. The couple was blessed with the baby boy on February 21 this year, and have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, including his name or photo. The wait is finally over and after looking at Jeh, many people felt that the baby boy looked pretty similar to his elder brother Taimur, who was born in December 2016. Also Read - Salman Khan, Sherlyn Chopra, Shamita Shetty and more – Bollywood and TV celebs mercilessly trolled this week for SHOCKING reasons

While fans are unable to contain their excitement, a childhood picture of Kareena and her second son Jeh has now taken the internet by storm. In the juxtaposed picture, a toddler Kareena is seen looking completely baffled as she posed for a photograph while Jeh is also seen reciprocating the same emotions. One glance at the picture and you will be unable to tell exactly who is Kareena and who is Jeh. The mother-son duo undoubtedly have an uncanny resemblance with each other and it will sure to leave your jaw dropped. Also Read - Upset with social media uproar, Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence on incessant trolling of her children Taimur and Jeh's names

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN (@zozabeboo)

However, when reports started making the rounds that Jeh is a short form for Jehangir, the little one got dragged into the unprecedented Twitter troll attack. When Taimur was born in 2014, he too was greeted with negativity. Also Read - Not Jehangir, Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms that her newborn is named Jeh to Karan Johar

Kareena was upset with the negative comments being hurled at her two children. She recently addressed the online trolling and wished there wasn't negativity because her two innocent children were being talked about on all over social media.

"If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” Kareena said in an interview with India Today.

Meanwhile, Kareena also hinted at making her digital debut unless she gets a right project.