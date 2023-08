One of the biggest hits in the Tamil film industry, Baby is all set to have its OTT premiere this week. The film released in theaters on July 14, 2023 and received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike. The coming of age romantic drama film has been written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and was loved by the audiences for its take on modern-day relationships.

Baby Cast

The cast of the film includes Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin. The film also features Naga Babu, Lirisha, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, Keerthana and others in the ensemble cast.

Baby Plot

The plot of the film revolves around a love triangle between Vaishnavi, Anand and Viraj. The central character of Vaishnavi finds love in her high school sweetheart, but the duo’s life faces challenges when they take different directions in life. When Vaishnavi goes to the big city, Viraj falls in love with her and she gets affectionate towards him. The rest of the story revolves around Vaishnavi's ultimate decision regarding her partner and explores the complexities of love, loyalty, and personal growth. Who she ultimately chooses as her partner forms the rest of the narrative of the film.

Baby OTT Release Date

The OTT rights of Baby were acquired by digital streaming giant aha. The film will stream on aha from August 25, 2023.

Baby Box Office Collection

Upon its theatrical release, the film went on to collect over Rs 70 crore worldwide and emerged as one of the highest grossing Telugu films of 2023.

Speaking about the film, lead star Anand Deverakonda told 123Telugu, “Baby is a realistic film packed with intense emotions. When we fall in love, we experience so many things. The movie will be more intense than what was shown in the trailer, and I am confident most audiences will relate to the characters.”

The actor added, “Love is a universal subject, and there have been multiple films on love in various languages. The writing capability of Sai Rajesh Garu is very unique. He has a different perspective towards love. The presentation will be new.”