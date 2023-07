Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, Anand Deverakonda has impressed moviegoers with his performance in the recently released Sai Rajesh Neelam directorial Baby. Also starring Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in titular roles, Baby has emerged to be a sleeper hit at the theatres. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film continues to mont money at the ticket window. Following Baby’s favourable response, the film team hosted a success meet recently. Vijay Deverakonda also attended the event proud of his brother’s achievement. But it was his heartfelt speech that truly won hearts.

A short excerpt of Vijay Deverakonda’s speech was dropped on Twitter, earlier today on July 18. The Liger actor slipped spread his desi charm at the success party, looking dapper in a round-collared, navy blue, ethnic kurta. He sported a clean-shaven look, the only exception being his paper-thin moustache.

Vijay Deverakonda turned emotional while delivering his speech, meant for his brother Anand Deverakonda. The 34-year-old put forward his opinion on success and failure, emphasing that embracing both is important in life. But he reminded Anand not to dwell on either phase for too long because both were transient. “You are going to see lots of successes and lots of failures ahead. Celebrate your successes and learn from your failures. Both are very important. Welcome them both, don't be scared of it because everything is temporary," he said.

Baby box office collection

Sai Rajesh Neelam’s Baby premiered on the silver screens on July 14. The romantic drama revolves around two childhood friends who also happen to be neighbours. The film navigates through their relationship as they enter college, adulthood and meet a new person. On Monday, a report by Scanlik revealed that Baby grossed Rs 26.25 crores. On its fifth day, which is July 18, the Anand Deverakonda-starrer minted Rs 4.9 crores. Made on a budget of Rs 12 crore, Baby's box office records indicate that the film has successfully struck a chord with the masses.

Meanwhile, speaking about Vijay Deverakonda, the handsome hunk is geared up for the release of his upcoming film Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in for the romantic drama as the leading lady. Kushi is set to premiere on the big screens on September 1.