Bachchan Pandey starring , , , and was slated to release on 4th March 2022. However, the film has been postponed by two weeks and Akshay took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. The movie will now hit the big screens on 18th March 2022. While there's still uncertainty about theatres reopening, the makers of Bachchan Pandey have announced the new release date. Along with the release date announcement, Akshay also shared two new posters of the movie.

The actor tweeted, "Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey in cinemas on March 18,2022."

Well, the twist is that Bachchan Pandey won't be getting a solo release. Yash Raj Films' , which stars , , and , is also slated to hit the big screens on 18th March 2022. YRF had announced the release dates of their movies last year. However, it will be interesting to see whether this clash will happen or Shamshera will get postponed once again.

While sharing the release date of Shamshera last year, the makers had posted, “The legend will leave his mark. #RanbirKapoor #Shamshera #Shamshera18March2022 #YRF50.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are super excited for Shamshera as they will get to watch their favourite star on the big screen after a gap of four years. The actor’s last release was Sanju which had released in 2018.

Talking about Bachchan Pandey, the film, which is directed by Farhad Samji, also features , , Saharsh Kumar Shukla, and . While there are reports that the film is a remake of a South movie, there’s no official announcement about it from the makers.