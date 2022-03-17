became household with his role of Circuit, sidekick of , in 's hit franchise Munna Bhai MBBS. His mannerism, his tapori language and his overall screen presence left the audience rolling on the floor laughing. However, Arshad recently said that he did the role of Circuit only because there was Sanjay Dutt in the lead. He called it a stupid role. Also Read - Akshay Kumar reveals if Bachchhan Paandey box office collection will be affected by Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR

"I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even had said no to Circuit!" Arshad told The Indian Express.

He further added, "I listen to any script purely as an audience member. Would I want to see what I am doing? It can be any genre, it could be anything, but it should be something the audience would like to watch. After listening to the story, it is your gut feeling that tells you if you want to do that film or not."

Arshad will be next seen in the upcoming action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey, which looks all set to deliver enormous entertainment and comedy. Talking about the film, he recently told IANS, "I think it is one of those films where the villain is just unapologetic. We have seen a lot of films where the villain is born out of a troubled past but in this film the villain was just born like that. He does unthinkable things because he likes to."

Arshad got a broad idea of his character from a simple narration from the film's director, Farhad Samji. "He just told us the story of the film and that's it. It happens that when you hear a film or when you hear a script you know the characters and I think somewhere Farhad also has a lot of faith in us about the characters and the back and forth always goes on about what to try and what not to try about the role," he said.

After months of a lull period, the Hindi film industry has high hopes from Bachchhan Paandey given its appeal to a wide set of audience. The movie which also stars , , and , is set to arrive in cinemas on March 18.