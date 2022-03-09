Bachchhan Paandey actress Jacqueline Fernandez gets support from Shilpa Shetty in wake of current controversies; 'Bhaad mein jaye log'

Jacqueline Fernandez who will be seen in the film Bachchhan Pandey has been in rough waters of late. The actress was a guest on Shilpa Shetty's Pod Cast. Both the women have had a tough 2021. While Shilpa Shetty was under media glare because of the bust on Raj Kundra's alleged pornographic film racket, Jacqueline Fernandez got into the news due to conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Bachchhan Pandey actress revealed that she went through a lonely phase of late. Jacqueline Fernandez was allegedly in a relationship with conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. They were dating for more than six months as per reports. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma 'bury the hatchet'; team Bachchhan Paandey shoots with the comedian - View Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez spoke about the hardships in her life, and said she went through a lonely phase of late. Hearing this, Shilpa Shetty said, "Controversies ho nahi ho, bhaad mein jaaye log, hum apni zindagi jeeyenge. Ek hi Zindagi hai. (Controversies or no controversies, to damn with people. We will live our lives. There's just one life.)" There were so many rumours on Shilpa Shetty - Raj Kundra's relationship after he got arrested. Many people speculated that the two would get divorced. However, that has not happened. The two are going strong and the love seems intact. Also Read - Attack Trailer: Fans in love with John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez's action flick; say, 'That action looks kickass and THAT BGM' - read tweets

Jacqueline Fernandez came under the scanner of ED after cops began investigating Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, who is the wife of Shivinder Singh of Ranbaxy Healthcare. She was questioned on the expensive gifts that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave her, which included Persian cats, a horse, bags, etc. In a statement, the conman said that Jacqueline Fernandez and he were in a relationship and all the gifts presented to her were from his legitimate earnings. It seems he is a Government lobbyist. Even Nora Fatehi was called by the ED as she too allegedly received presents from the conman. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Deepika Padukone, Yami Gautam, Shraddha Arya leave us with sore eyes with their fashion choices