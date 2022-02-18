The much-awaited trailer of starrer Bachchhan Paandey has finally released online. While fans enjoyed watching the Khiladi Kumar and the other stars such as , , , , , and , some netizens have pointed out how some of the scenes have been blatantly copied from the viral memes on social media. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar fans flood social media with hilarious memes and you won't be able to stop laughing

In the trailer, we come across a scene where Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey is seen grabbing Pankaj Tripathi's character's crotch while the latter handovers the film's script. Netizens have claimed that this particular scene has been copied from the viral meme that gets usually circulated on social media platforms. People also slammed the film's poster featuring Akshay and Jacqueline who are seen posing with a straw in their mouths while holding a coconut. This pose was also apparently copied from the viral meme. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon starrer gets thumbs up from fans; declare it 'Blockbuster' – see Twitter reactions

Take a look.

Kitna remake kardoge, Remake after remake, Because of you, Bollywood is now calling Remakewood. Shameless, Kuch toh Naya kardo — Syed Azhar (@Syed_Azhar_) February 18, 2022

However, the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey gives a glimpse of strong performances, experimental spaghetti background score and sleek action. It takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar. The film directed by Farhad Samji, is laced with pop-culture references. It boasts of Akshay Kumar's signature comic timing and Arshad Warsi's top class act complemented by the likes of Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra. It is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 18, on the occasion of Holi. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar is in roaring form in this mass entertainer loaded with gore and gags