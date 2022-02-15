Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar looks scary in new poster; actor REVEALS trailer release date

starrer Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release on 18th March 2022. The movie also stars , , and . Akshay plays the role of a gangster in the film, and today, he took to social media to share a new poster and reveal the trailer release date. Well, this new poster has surely grabbed everyone’s attention as the actor is looking scary in it; especially his eyes. His eye make-up is frightening and Akshay himself has written in the caption that with this character he will also scare people. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are acing the long distance relationship game; check Exclusive details

The actor tweeted, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022.” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love ??

Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zsEhEnwPeZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 15, 2022

Well, fans are Akshay are loving this look. A fan of Akshay tweeted, “Every poster is increasing the hype can't wait for this dhamaka sir.” Another fan posted, “Best look ever for any mass character Bhailog ka baap #bachchhanpaandey.” One more fan tweeted, “Finally! What a poster. Kya look hain! Mazaa aa jaayega. Finally trailer is confirmed.” Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez MOVES ON from Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy? 5 latest clicks of the actress should make fans happy

Finally! What a poster. Kya look hain! Mazaa aa jaayega. Finally trailer is confirmed. https://t.co/yu2Kx9rTad — RS (@RS92122136) February 15, 2022

Best look ever for any mass character ?

Bhailog ka baap #bachchhanpaandey https://t.co/45kRAgBtV4 pic.twitter.com/qYf5FKugVj — Proud Indian (@Ak_lefthand) February 15, 2022

every poster is increasing the hype? can't wait for this dhamaka sir https://t.co/Dc1KZ6hhGt — Aditya Tripathi (@khiladi_holic) February 15, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey will be Akshay’s first release in 2022. The movie was slated to hit the big screens in 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Apart from Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay will be seen in movies like Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Oh My God 2, Selfiee, Gorkha and . Prithviraj is slated to release on 10th June 2022, Raksha Bandhan will hit the big screens on 11th August 2022, and Ram Setu is slated to release during Diwali this year.