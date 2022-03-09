Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar reveals the one place where his onscreen aggression fails to work

The Bachchhan Paandey trailer has hit all the right notes from the moment it dropped online. Everything from 's look to the songs to the background score to the concept, colour palette and feel – all have clicked big time, creating massive hype for the movie. Coming to Akshay Kumar's look, his borderline antagonist avatar is being loved by one all – he seems like the perfect anti-hero in Bachchhan Paandey, a combination of fear and aggression we love. However, he disclosed why said aggression of his has no impact at home. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma 'bury the hatchet'; team Bachchhan Paandey shoots with the comedian - View Pics

Akshay Kumar, , , Arshad Wari and the Director of Bachchhan Paandey, Farhad Samji, arrived for a press conference today, 9th March, at Mumbai's prestigious Inorbit Mall in Malad in the presence of a huge media contingent. While addressing the media, Akshay was asked about the one place where his fear and aggression, which we're witnessing on screen in Bachchhan Paandey, doesn't work in real life. Without hesitation, the superstar shot back that his home is the only place where he can't show any of that fear ajf aggression, ergo, can't the only place he can't be a Bachchhan Paandey. No prizes for guessing who's the boss at home between Akshay Kumar and , and that's how it should be.

Bachchhan Paandey is produced by 's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and jointly distributed by Zee Studios and Anil Thadani's AA Films. It also stars , , and . The movie is all set to release in theatres on 18th March as a grand Holi release.