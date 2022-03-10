Akshay Kumar is known for playing many a memorable heroic role on screen. However, not may recollect that he's played a couple of pretty iconic negative characters, too, most notably, in Khiladi 420 and Ajnabee. Now, after several years, he's returning to an antagonist's part or an anti-hero part if you will with Bachchhan Paandey and we couldn't help wonder if getting the opportunity to go bad on screen once again was a prime impetus in him coming on board for the movie. Well, guess what? Our assumption was spot on as confirmed straight from the horse's mouth. Also Read - Akshay Kumar RESPONDS to Tollywood films like Pushpa doing better business than Bollywood; cites Gangubai Kathiawadi example

, , , and the Director of Bachchhan Paandey, Farhad Samji, arrived for a press conference today, 9th March, at Mumbai's prestigious Inorbit Mall in Malad in the presence of a huge media contingent. While addressing the media, we had asked Akshay Kumar if the fact that he had not played a negative role since long was also one of the reasons for him signing the film, and he promptly agreed to the same, adding that he had great fun in films like Khiladi 420 and Ajnabee, especially in the latter, since the villain gets to dominate the hero for 2 hours, and it's only in the last 10-15 minutes that the hero gets to overpower the villain.

Akshay was also asked about the one place where his fear and aggression, which we're witnessing on screen in Bachchhan Paandey, doesn't work in real life. Without hesitation, the superstar shot back that his home is the only place where he can't show any of that fear ajf aggression, ergo, can't the only place he can't be a Bachchhan Paandey. No prizes for guessing who's the boss at home between Akshay Kumar and , and that's how it should be.

Bachchhan Paandey is produced by 's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and jointly distributed by Zee Studios and Anil Thadani's AA Films. It also stars , , and . The movie is all set to release in theatres on 18th March as a grand Holi release.