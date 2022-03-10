Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar reveals the REAL reason why he signed the film and it has a Khiladi connection

Not may recollect that Akshay Kumar has played a couple of pretty iconic negative roles, most notably, in Khiladi 420 and Ajnabee. Now, after several years, he's returning to an antagonist's part or an anti-hero part if you will with Bachchhan Paandey.