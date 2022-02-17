Kriti Sanon's first look as Myra Devekar in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey has been revealed and the star is looking every bit smashing, dashing, deadly, bindaas, ballsy and a badass bade, plus a perfect companion to Akshay Kumar in the rugged, rustic, masculine eponymous role. Looks like, after the success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon is all set to take on another meaty role in producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy, Bachchan Pandey. Check out the actress' first look as Myra Devekar from the movie below: Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer FINALLY opens up on Manasvi Vashisht replacing Gashmeer Mahajani; uses THIS word to describe him

Kriti is touted to get raw, real and adventurous in the role of Myra Devekar, an aspiring director who sets out on a quest to film a gripping gangster biopic with a real life gangster who's called Bachchhan Paandey. After , and reunite for this film and going by the recent poster, their camaraderie and chemistry promises to leave the audience hooked. Kriti had earlier mentioned how it's always a fun environment on set with Akshay, where the entire team comes together as a family. Her character, Myra, in the film gets caught by Bachchhan Paandey and what happens next is the twist that promises to take us on a roller-coaster ride.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey, headlined by Akshay Kumar, is expected to take viewers through the heartland of India, with larger-than-life visuals, top-notch action choreography, an unconventional background score and stellar performances by a talented ensemble cast, including , , , , and , besides Akshay and Kriti Sanon.

Bachchhan Paandey marks the fourth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Farhad Samji after previously working together on films like Entertainment, and Housefull 4, of which the last were box office hits. The film drops in theatres on 18th March as a grand Holi release.