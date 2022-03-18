Bachchhan Paandey public review: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's action-comedy receives mixed reactions from audience – read tweets

Director Farhad Samji's Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez has finally released in theatres, however, it has received mixed response from the critics and the audience alike.