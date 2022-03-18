Director Farhad Samji's Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez has finally released in theatres, however, it has received mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi's full film leaked online on Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and more torrent sites
Released across 2,000 screens in India, the masala entertainer witnessed a descent footfall thanks to Holi release. While some enjoyed the action packed comedy film, some people were really not happy with the storyline. Many people even compared the remake to the south film Jigarthanda which featured Siddharth and Bobby Simha, which itself was a remake of the 2006 South Korean movie A Dirty Carnival. Audience have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey movie review: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi elevate Jigarthanda's remake with their swag and comic timing
Take a look.
According to early trade analysis, Bachchhan Paandey is set to earn nearly Rs 20 crore on the first day of its release. It remains to be seen if the movie will gain momentum with word of mouth to register higher profits. Director Vivek Agnihotri's recently released film The Kashmir Files is also going headstrong at the box office, which might affect Bachchhan Paandey's overall business. Also Read - Holi 2022: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Akshay Kumar: Here's how stars celebrated the festival of colours – view pics
