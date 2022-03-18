Director Farhad Samji's Bachchhan Paandey starring , , and has finally released in theatres, however, it has received mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi's full film leaked online on Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and more torrent sites

Released across 2,000 screens in India, the masala entertainer witnessed a descent footfall thanks to Holi release. While some enjoyed the action packed comedy film, some people were really not happy with the storyline. Many people even compared the remake to the south film which featured Siddharth and , which itself was a remake of the 2006 South Korean movie A Dirty Carnival. Audience have been sharing their thoughts on social media.

Bas Action scenes aur daalne the ??#AkshayKumar#BachchhanPaandey — ??????-??ᴮᵃᶜʰᶜʰʰᵃⁿ⁻ᴾᵃᵃⁿᵈᵉʸ?? (@akkien_A_K) March 18, 2022

Disaster...1st 15 mins ekdum wahiyaat...Uske baad thik thak...2nd half to purai flat...Movie nahin Comedy aur nahin action aur nahin emotions thik se use kaar paya h...

Disaster #BachchhanPaandey — Hasmi Rofsanjani ? Happy Birthday ? (@HasmiSalmaniac) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandey One and Half star. Ugly bore bakwas. — T (@SRKsSquad) March 18, 2022

Saw #BachchhanPaandey and it is Completely Family Entertainer ?? @akshaykumar Sir again proved why he is best Star of Bollywoods ?? @kritisanon justice has role ? @Asli_Jacqueline quite good ❤ @ArshadWarsi and @TripathiiPankaj doing really good job ? — MoNi (@gazimonirul1234) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandey is a fun film & is enjoyable for the most part. Akshay was good, supporting cast was also good. Farhad Samji shows massive improvement with this as a director. I haven’t seen the original south film so I’m not comparing it with that. Rating: 7*/10* — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) March 18, 2022

According to early trade analysis, Bachchhan Paandey is set to earn nearly Rs 20 crore on the first day of its release. It remains to be seen if the movie will gain momentum with word of mouth to register higher profits. Director 's recently released film The Kashmir Files is also going headstrong at the box office, which might affect Bachchhan Paandey's overall business.