Bachchhan Paandey star Akshay Kumar REFUSES this movie with costar Kriti Sanon in full public view â€“ deets inside

has romanced many a gorgeous lady on screen, among which, his chemistry with a few have well and truly stood out. Of late, he's beginning to develop a pleasing onscreen vibe with , with whom he has done the hit, , and now their chemistry in Bachchhan Paandey is also hitting all the right notes prior to the releas of the movie. Naturally, when a pairing is being appreciated by the audience, you'd imagine that jodi would make the most of it and continue to do more films together. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon as the former publicly refused to do this next movie with the actress, and that, too, in full public view after she pitched the idea to him.

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, , Arshad Wari and the Director of Bachchhan Paandey, Farhad Samji, arrived for a press conference today, 9th March, at Mumbai's prestigious Inorbit Mall in Malad in the presence of a huge media contingent. While addressing the media, Kriti Sanon was asked who's the one actor she'd love to make a film on, ergo, a biopic on the real life of an actor from the industry. No prizes for guessing that pat came her reply for her Bachchhan Paandey costar, Akshay Kumar, who was seated right next to her at the press con, elaborating that his life would be really interesting to translate on screen, given all the struggles he has gone through.

Now comes the surprising part though. As soon as Kriti took his name, Akshay promptly responded that a movie shouldn't be made on his life as he's done nothing special, which others don't do, highlighting how everybody has their fair share of struggles that would be just as inspiring, but it's only that actors' journeys get the limelight. The superstar even pointed out to a cameraperson from the crowd and stated that he's sure his struggle would be just as amazing and asked his costar why she can't make a film on him instead. In the end, Kriti Sanon gave up and directly told Akshay Kumar that this means he's refusing this movie with her.

Bachchhan Paandey is produced by 's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and jointly distributed by Zee Studios and Anil Thadani's AA Films. It also stars , , and . The movie is all set to release in theatres on 18th March as a grand Holi release.