A few days ago, the trailer of starrer Bachchhan Paandey was released. It had received a great response, and moviegoers feel that it is going to be a perfect masala entertainer. The film also stars , , , and . Akshay plays the role of a gangster in it, and recently UP Police used the trailer of the film to showcase how they handle crime in criminals in the state. The video made by UP Police grabbed has grabbed Akshay's attention.

UP Police tweeted, "भाई हो या गॉडफादर, भौकाल और भय सिर्फ़ क़ानून का चलेगा! #ArmslengthFromCrime." Akshay replied to the tweet, and wrote, "क्या बात ये तो सच है कि क़ानून आगे, बाक़ी सब पीछे! Hats off to your creativity @UPPolice. Hope you like and watch our creativity on the big screen #BachchhanPaandey."

क्या बात?? ????

ये तो सच है कि क़ानून आगे, बाक़ी सब पीछे!

Hats off to your creativity @UPPolice. Hope you like and watch our creativity on the big screen?? #BachchhanPaandey https://t.co/EivaFfw9nF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2022

A few days ago, the first song from the film titled Maar Khayegaa was released. Akshay's menacing act in the track has impressed his fans a lot.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is slated to release on 18th March 2022. The film was earlier slated to hit the big screens last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. Bachchhan Paandey revolves around an aspiring director who decides to make a movie on a gangster.

This is Akshay and Kriti’s second film together. The two have earlier shared screen space in . Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paandey will be Akshay and Jacqueline’s fourth film together, and after this movie, the two will also be seen together in Ram Setu.