’s next with Atlee has been in the news for the past couple of years. The movie went on the floors last year in Pune, but the shooting was stalled due to SRK’s personal reasons. Later, there were reports that SRK shot for the film in Mumbai for a few days before heading to Spain to shoot for Pathaan. Recently, SRK came back from Spain, and now, he is all set to resume the shooting of Atlee’s film with Nayanthara. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocks a printed tube bikini top as she turns cover girl for a magazine

According to ETimes, the actor will resume the shooting of the film next week in Mumbai. An insider told the portal, “Nayanthara will be joining the actor in this schedule, which will go on for about 10 days in Mumbai.” Also Read - Anupamaa Namaste America: Cast, Plot, Twists - Here's all you need to know about Rupali Ganguly show's prequel

Reportedly, Atlee’s movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, , and in pivotal roles. However, the film is not yet officially announced. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande seen flaunting 'Mangalsutra' in her recent video, Katrina - Vicky's romantic picture goes viral

According to ETimes, SRK will take a break from Atlee’s film and will start shooting for ’s next in mid-April. Reportedly, the film stars as the female lead and will be seen in a cameo in it. However, there’s no official confirmation on it.

While SRK started shooting for Pathaan in November 2020, he announced the movie officially a few days ago. He had posted on Instagram, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

A few days ago, he had also shared a picture in which he flaunted his chiselled body. The actor had posted, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….”