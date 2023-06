Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that the mehendi ceremony will happen in Priya's house, where we see the electricity is gone, but we see Shalini Kapoor is very excited to see their mehendi ceremony. We see Shreya get the idea to ruin Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram's wedding. Later on, Ram (Nakul Mehta) will also come by the window, and we see a cute moment between both of Ram and Priya. Later on, Priya tells Ram that if everyone knew that Ram was in her room, society would think negatively of her. Later on, Ram handles everything and the preparation of mehendi celebration will start. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Kirti and Yuvraj's nasty trick brings Priya and Ram closer Ram and Priya understand each other

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Shreya and her cousins throw a bachelor's party for him and call Priya's father, saying that Ram Kapoor (Nakul Mehta) is a very bad man for Priya (Disha Parmar). He comes there and sees him in the condition of drinking, and he also dances with Kirti. Well, we see that Priya's father will decide to cancel this wedding, but once again, we see Priya take support from Ram and promise her father that she will prove him innocent. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Priya saves her marraige from Yuvraj and Kirti's evil plans; realises her love for Ram

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the popular shows on television. Viewers give immense love to Ram and Priya, which are played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Well, this couple is well liked ever since they were first seen together in Pyaar ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Yuvraj's plans to ruin Ram and Priya's marriage backfire Trending Now Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist