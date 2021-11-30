Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: After Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar reacts to the show ending in December 2021

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is being loved for the love story of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) but the TRPs are nothing great. In fact, there have been rumours of the channeling pulling down the show in December. Nakuul Mehta dismissed the rumours in a statement and now Disha Parmar has also trashed these speculations. In an interview with The Times Of India, Disha Parmar said this is untrue. She said that the makers were working on some interesting twists and viewers were in for more entertainment in the coming days. Disha Parmar said that they were shooting for it and viewers could expect a lot more. Also Read - Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Sai Ketan Rao and other TV stars who set fire to social media and claimed the mantle of TV Instagrammers of the week

The show is getting a lot of appreciation for the lead performances of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Their love story has started and people like their subtle chemistry. The actress earlier said that she identified with the role of Priya as she felt that women were naturally programmed to multi-task in life. They have the habit of stretching themselves to ensure everything is fine at home and work. She said, "Moreover, the way we juggle between work life and home life by making it look so effortless, says a lot about how good we are at it." In the show, she is a working woman who supports her family.

Disha Parmar got married in July 2021 with boyfriend Rahul Vaidya. The two are one of the most adored couples of the TV world. She bagged the show just after her marriage with Rahul Vaidya. In between, she took a couple of breaks. They went to the Maldives for his birthday along with close friends. Of late, they visited the gorgeous locales of Kashmir. On the show, she plays the role of pragmatic Priya whose background comes in the way of her romance with Ram played by Nakuul Mehta.