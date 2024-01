Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most highly awaited films of 2024 and fans cannot keep calm now. The action-packed film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the main leads with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. Well, Prithviraj is all set to return to Bollywood after a seven-year gap as he was last seen in Naam Shabana in 2017. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - 10 pictures of Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife prove Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star is a family man

A handsome hunk of Bollywood Prithviraj shared some interesting details about his life with News18. He mentioned that the film would surprise many with its interesting storyline and plot. Prithviraj expressed enthusiasm about the unique role he plays in the film. He even praised director Ali Abbas Zafar and highlighted their collaboration and understanding of each other's visions. Also Read - Prithviraj Sukumaran in Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more dreaded and evil villains to look forward to

Prithviraj was asked about his prolonged absence from Hindi cinema and also admitted that he did not find anything exciting enough to draw him away from Malayalam cinema. But, the actor expressed a desire to avoid such long gaps in the future. Prithviraj also revealed a deep interest in directing a comedy film in Bollywood soon and also said that he hopes to find scripts similar to Bro Daddy.

Prithviraj also spoke about the importance of relatability in pan-Indian successes. He said that the film's success is not solely dependent on the cast. Talking about his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2024.