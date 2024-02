Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the big Bollywood films to come out in 2024. Fans are keen to see the two action kings Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff battle it out in Ali Abbas Zafar's movie. It has been shot in all real locations with huge sets being put for action sequences. The last schedule took place in the stunning Middle Eastern nation of Jordan. The two have shared a post thanking the people of Jordan for their hospitality, love and warmth during the shoot of the project. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and team announce WRAP with a 'muddy' picture straight from Jordan

Check out Akshay Kumar's post on Jordan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff are teaming up for the first time. Jordan has built the Olive Wood Studios which is the location for many international blockbusters like Lawrence of Arabia, Star Wars, Martian and Dune. The studio is known for its high-tech equipment and more.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan a bumper production

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a big budget movie from Pooja Entertainment. The film is about how two Indian officers take down a terrorist. It is about biological warfare with high use of technology. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the antagonist in the movie. This is the first time he is a baddie in a Bollywood film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The team celebrated the wrap with a bath in the Dead Sea. As we know, it is full of minerals that are supposed to be excellent for the skin. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on Eid in April 2024.