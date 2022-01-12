Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar hikes fee to this EYE-POPPING amount; budget to spiral beyond control? EXCLUSIVE

A source has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Akshay Kumar has skyrocketed his fee to such an insane amount that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan might end up costing a whopping Rs. 260-280 crore to make