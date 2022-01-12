A few days ago, it was reported that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff would be joining hands for the first time for a mega-2-hero project, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Whether this movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of and fame, touted to belong to the action-masala genre, has any bearing to the 1998 movie by the same name, starring and , isn't known, but what we do know is that it sent the media and industry into a frenzy for more reasons than one. Also Read - Tiger Shroff’s got a new fan – Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan goes gaga over his HOT shirtless pic

Firstly, brings together two huge stars after a long time in Bollywood, where huge, 2-hero films have all but become a thing of the past. Secondly, both and Tiger Shroff are pros at action and should set the screen on fire with their fights and stunts. Finally, it's exactly the kind of theatrical release the industry needs after the recent slump it finds itself in where nothing other than has set the box office ablaze. That being said, what we've learned about Akshay Kumar's demand for the movie might raise serious questions over its box office viability.

A well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Akshay has apparently hiked his fee for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, demanding an eye-popping, jaw-dropping, unheard of Rs. 165-170 crore for the project from father-son producer duo and , whose Pooja Films had financed the original 1998 movie and will also be bankrolling the new version. What's more, our source adds that they just might give in to his demand as they wish to continue their collaboration with the superstar, having recently worked on the well-reviewed Bell Bottom and having another movie in the offing with him.

However, this might then spiral the budget out of control as our source further informs that Tiger Shroff is also expected to hike his fee a bit, given his recent amazing track record and exciting lineup. So, if he asks for Rs. 25-30 crore that would mean an insane Rs. 200 crore being allotted to the salaries of the two main leads themselves. The film would need two popular heroines opposite the guys, and together, they would come at Rs. 5-7 crore minimum.

Director would also charge Rs. 8-10 crore for directing the movie given his own great track record. Then, the rest of the cast and crew would cost about Rs. 4-5 crore together, not to mention Rs. 30-40 crore needed to make the movie itself, which is the entire point of getting the project off the ground. After all this, Rs. 15-20 crore at the least would need to be kept aside for P&A (print and advertising). Taking all into account, the total budget of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan might end up being an astronomical Rs. 260-280 crore, which would make eking out a profit a real task in theatres, the film's OTT, satellite, overseas and music right notwithstanding.

While these numbers are never confirmed by any maker for any film, if the reports of Akshay Kumar's fee hike turns out to be true, it'll indeed put Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's financial returns in a spot of bother.