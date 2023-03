Akshay Kumar is widely known for performing daredevil stunts on his own without a body double. He pulls off some riskiest stunts on sets during high-action sequences. Citing this quality of him and his series of action movies the earned the name Khiladi Kumar. However, Akshay got injured while shooting one such action scene for his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reportedly he was filming a high-action sequence with Tiger Shroff in Scotland and got wounded. Also Read - Gumraah actress Mrunal Thakur leaves fans worried by sharing a crying picture; pens, 'It's ok to be naive and vulnerable'

According to reports, despite getting injured the actor will continue the shoot. Although the particular scene has been put on hold for now and Akshay will resume shooting the remaining portions as the injury is not much serious. The actor who has wounded his knees will shoot with close-up shots. As per reports quoted by Hindustan Times, "Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now." does not want the shoot to get affected because of his injury hence he will continue shooting so that there is no delay in wrapping up the Scotland schedule.

is helmed by ace director and produced by 's Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar's AAZ films. Apart from directing and producing the project Ali has also written the film. BMCM is co-produced by Vashu, Deepshikha Deshmukh, , and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an exciting slate of upcoming movies. He will reunite with co-star for Capsule Gill. He also has a remake of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru also starring . The actor has returned to his iconic role Raju for the comedy flick with Paresh Rawal and .