Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Slated to release on April 10, 2024, the movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is speculated to be high in action as well as comedy. The fact that Akshay and Tiger, who are the biggest action heroes in Bollywood, are collaborating for the first time, especially for an action-packed film, has also left cinema lovers impatient for the release of the film. Recently, at an event, Akshay Kumar revealed the reason why he said yes to the film. He also recalled the time when he wanted to say yes to the script without even reading it.

Akshay Kumar reveals why he wanted to say YES to Ali Abbas Zafar's film without even reading the script

Shedding light on why he had a strong urge to say yes to Ali Abbas Zafar's film without even reading the script, Akshay Kumar said, "It's a no-brainer. When I first got the script, it was written action and comedy, both genres are my favourites. Just seeing those two words, I had this strong urge to say yes to the film without even reading the entire script. But then I read the entire script, and I loved it. The movie is a lot of fun, as after a long time, I am getting a chance to do an action film." Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Wallah Habibi: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff number impresses netizens; say 'Arabian swag and Banger' [Check Reactions]

Akshay Kumar urges Government to change the narrative about Indian soldiers and Air Force for THIS strong reason

At the same event, the actor expressed his wish to change the narrative about Indian soldiers and the air force. He mentioned that he wants to change the mindset of the world that if there's ever an emergency, only America or its soldiers can save everyone. Akshay said, "See, I am asking you guys present over here. From childhood, we watch films, and the way we have been trained inside our minds, if a terrorist or aliens attack us, who will save us? America. Because we have seen such things in Hollywood films. Whatever attacks happen, America is the solution for everything. I want to change that whole perspective and turn it into where if something wrong happens, India and its soldiers will save the world. I request the government to give us an opportunity to fulfill the above thing."

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and others.