Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have teamed up to entertain us with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film has been the most awaited one right now. Fans are super excited to see the fittest stars of the Bollywood industry coming together for this upcoming action thriller film. The film has been shot in Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. We will get to see some amazing action sequences and stunts in the movie. Well, with Tiger and Akshay coming together, it is definitely going to be an action-packed film.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and others wrap up the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar has now posted a picture on Instagram announcing the wrap of the shoot. Yes, Akshay and Tiger have wrapped up the shooting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He shared a picture with Tiger Shroff and others. In the picture, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and others are seen smeared in mud in the picture. Sharing the picture, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Tired of the same old memes, here's some new mud-terial This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It's a 'wrap'! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit Roy and others. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Akshay and Tiger will be playing agents in the film while Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the main antagonist.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on Eid April 2024. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.