and Tiger Shroff will be seen joining hands for an action bonanza called . Yes, you read that right. Two of the action stars of India will be coming together for the first time ever. took to his Twitter handle to announce the same. Bade Miya Chote Miyan promises to be full of action as can be seen in the power packed announcement teaser.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's announcement teaser, we see Tiger Shroff making a grand entrance as the hero who is beating up the villains. He oozes swag and machoism. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, seems like a professional who has been doing this for a long time. We see them interact with each other and it is revealed that they both are there to make an announcement about their films. Akshay Kumar asks Tiger about the release date of his film. Tiger replies it's coming out on Christmas 2023. Akki asks whether he wants to clash with him. Akki asks him the name of the film to which Tiger replies saying, "Chote Miyan." When asked about the name of his film, Akshay said, "Bade Miyan." He then suggests a collab and they join hands. Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan announcement teaser here:

That's not it, every 90s kid would have a nostalgia moment when they hear the song of 1998's song Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that starrer and in the lead.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, , , Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Offside Entertainment, Ali Abbas Zafar Films, Pooja Entertainment. Ali Abbas Zafar has written the script and would also be handling the direction.