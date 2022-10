Earlier this year, it was announced that and Tiger Shroff will be seen in a movie titled which will be directed by . Of course, the title of the film reminds everyone of the 1998 release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which starred and in the lead roles. Netizens have been wondering whether Akshay-Tiger starrer is a remake of the Big B-Govinda starrer, and now, Ali has finally spoken up about it. Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Before Adipurush releases, check out how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more celebrated Raavan Dahan in THESE movies

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker revealed that his movie has nothing to do with the old film, but there’s a reason why it has been titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He stated that there’s a very interesting twist in his movie which may act as an ode to the 1998 release. Also Read - Ranveer Singh as Deaemon Targaryen, Deepika Padukone as Rhaenyra Targaryen and more Bollywood stars perfect for the desi version of House of the Dragon