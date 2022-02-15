Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has achieved an unprecedented landmark by becoming the first Indian movie to get its own metaverse courtesy Pooja Entertainment, the studio bankrolling the film, which is now the first Indian production house in the world to announce their film as a part of said metaverse. Pooja Entertainment is leading the way by buying their first virtual land in the metaverse, which they have aptly titled #Poojaverse – a virtual space for the makers to create first-of-its-kind quality, immersive experiences for viewers, beginning with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar looks scary in new poster; actor REVEALS trailer release date

From being the most talked about subject in 2021 to actually becoming present day reality, Metaverse is the new big thing that uses AR and VR to create spaces for rich user interaction mimicking the real world. , have been a few celebs who have bought virtual space in the Metaverse. Pioneering the movement in India and Indian entertainment is none other than Pooja Entertainment. Pooja Entertainment has bought their First virtual land in the Metaverse becoming the first ever production house to have stepped into this exciting new universe. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are acing the long distance relationship game; check Exclusive details

Being the visionaries and industry leaders that they are, head honchos Deepshikha Deshmukh and have left no stone unturned not just to own this pioneering digital endeavor but also to make the experience a power-packed one for audiences. While other players globally are still contemplating this new avenue, Pooja Entertainment has already owned this exciting prospect and brought it to life in their own inimitable manner. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez MOVES ON from Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy? 5 latest clicks of the actress should make fans happy

Speaking about Poojaverse and their vision for it, producer Deepshikha Deshmukh said, “Metaverse is the new frontier of the internet. It's a new way to connect and engage with our audiences and fans. People have ended up spending so much time online be it for professional, educational or entertainment purposes. With the increased usage came the simultaneous growth in block chain technology. Metaverse is becoming the future of virtual hangouts and is going to be the new way of consuming content. I am super stoked to have our Biggest and most Ambitious project - in the Metaverse. Poojaverse is a step from our end in that very direction. With time and a more nuanced understanding of this virtual space. We intend to make Poojaverse the absolute go-to space for quality entertainment and various aspects of filmmaking in the digital world.”

Talking about their plans to integrate the BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan franchise with the Metaverse experience, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “I believe that digital domination was always considered as something of the times to come but things changed with the pandemic. A world created as an outcome of this technology and the ideology of digital replication of real life, Metaverse, rules the roost. It is no longer a futuristic idea but one that's already started bearing shape and taking a form that's ever evolving. We are really excited to announce our foray into our very own virtual space - Poojaverse and our next big film BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan - the first ever film from India to showcase its announcement on the Metaverse.”

The announcement video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has blockbuster written all over it and has created major buzz across all platforms, leaving its fans enthralled. The team at Pooja Entertainment is excited about bringing two generations together with their biggest action entertainer - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring two megastars and Tiger Shroff playing the two titular characters. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and is expected to smash all box-office records when it hits the big screen on Christmas 2023.