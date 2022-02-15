Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer becomes first Indian movie to get its own metaverse – deets inside

Beginning with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pooja Entertainment will be including their projects on a virtual land in the metaverse, which they have aptly titled #Poojaverse; a virtual space for first-of-its-kind quality, immersive experiences for viewers