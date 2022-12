Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announced their collaboration with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan leaving fans excited. Both Akshay and Tiger are known for their amazing stunts, agilities and as action heroes. It was one of the most surprising and a dream of all action film fans to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff sharing screenspace together. And it just got bigger as the makers announced the new cast member, the lead antagonist of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. Just when you thought that the duo would make wonders, the makers added the tadka with Prithviraj and now the expectations of fans have just increased! Also Read - Akshay Kumar may be out of Hera Pheri 3, but he has amazing lineup of upcoming new movies

Akshay-Tiger welcome Prithviraj in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is trending in Entertainment News right now. The movie already has a huge buzz amongst fans and is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. And now, they have welcomed Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Prithviraj will play Kabir in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film. He is the lead antagonist of the movie, as per reports. Also Read - Tiger Shroff NOT joining hands with Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti for a movie; here's the TRUTH

Akshay Kumar welcomed Prithviraj saying, "Let's rock it buddy," while Tiger Shroff expressed that he is looking forward to the helluva ride. Check out Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's tweets welcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran here: Also Read - Tiger Shroff all set to make his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how!

Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @PrithviOfficial .

Let’s rock it buddy! pic.twitter.com/q0GkVR78Am — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 7, 2022

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan details

The action-packed entertainer is directed by Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger 3, Sultan and Gunday helmer Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Pooja Entertainment. The movie will reportedly go on floors in January next year. Ali opened up on what Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all about and said that the idea behind making the movie was to bring two action stars and showcase different styles of action. The director said that the subject is very relevant to the current times and called it a buddy film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled for December 2023 released.