Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most ambitious projects starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The two of them are the biggest action stars in the country. Akshay is known as Khiladi as it is and Tiger Shroff is known as an action star of the new generation. Seeing the two of them in one frame looks like it's going to be a delight for action movie lovers. Ali Abbas Zafar is helming the movie and it's been fifteen days into the shooting for the film. Akshay has now penned a heartfelt letter for Tiger. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2023: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan – Iconic real love stories of Bollywood stars that will give you butterflies

Akshay Kumar writes a letter for Tiger Shroff

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited films that have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News ever since they began shooting for the movie. Akshay Kumar has penned a letter in which she thanked Tiger Shroff for inspiring him and challenging him. In his letter, Khiladi Kumar reveals that he has never written anything let alone a letter to anyone. He describes how shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been challenging for him. Also Read - Pathaan effect: Shah Rukh Khan regains his number one position in the Most Popular Male Stars list; Aamir Khan shocks

He mentions that though the broken bones, stunts and injuries during the shoot are not new for him, the seasoned action star mentions that he is enjoying doing stunts with Tiger, Ali Abbas Zafar and the team. He says he feels rejuvenated. Akshay also adds that he has been taking physiotherapy every day since they started shooting. Akshay thanked Tiger for challenging him and making him feel joy in his comfort zone, action. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Mohanlal do Bhangra, Aamir Khan uses walking stick and more visuals from K Madhavan's son's wedding; fans worry about Dangal star

Watch the video letter of Akshay here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Tiger Shroff reacts to Akshay Kumar's letter

Tiger Shroff shared Akshay's post on his Instagram stories and said that the pleasure is all his. He agreed with Akshay about the team pushing them off their limits both on the shoot and even on the volleyball court. He mentions that it's tough to keep up with Akshay's unmatchable energy. He says he is looking forward to the rest of the journey of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's shoot. He also thanked Akshay for making night shoots easier. Check out the snapshot of his story below:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled to release in December this year. Are you excited to watch them together?