These five songs represent the brilliance of Vishal Mishra as a singer-composer, showcasing his versatility, creativity, and ability to evoke emotions through his music. Whether it's the soul-stirring ‘Pehle Bhi Mein’ or the peppy ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track,’ each song is a testament to his musical prowess and continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to be out soon, check details

Pehle Bhi Mein from Animal

Also Read - Yodha beauty Disha Patani wishes 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff with throwback picture [View Pic]

Vishal Mishra's soulful rendition in Pehle Bhi Mein captures the essence of the film Animal with its haunting melody and emotive lyrics. The song's depth and emotional resonance make it an instant favorite among listeners. Also Read - Bollywood BTS: Before Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff film, here's a shocking incident from the OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track’ from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Vishal Mishra's energetic composition for the title track of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perfectly complements the actors. Its catchy beats and playful lyrics make it a perfect song to groove on!

Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh

Kaise Hua from the blockbuster Kabir Singh showcases Vishal Mishra's versatility as a composer. With its heartwarming melody and poignant lyrics, the song strikes a chord with listeners and beautifully encapsulates the emotional journey of the film's protagonists.

Mast Malang Jhoom from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Another gem from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mast Malang Jhoom is a lively and foot-tapping number composed by Vishal Mishra. Its upbeat rhythm and infectious energy make it a favorite party anthem, leaving listeners grooving to its beats.

Jailer - Rathamaarey

Vishal Mishra 's Rathamaarey one of the biggest chartbuster Rathamaarey from Jailer is the perfect track to crack you up and make your day.