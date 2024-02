The cast and crew of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan recently concluded an interesting schedule in Jordan. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts of an amazing ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha. The big Bollywood action entertainer of the year is produced by Pooja Entertainment helmed by Vashu Bhagnani. The crew was parked in Jordan’s Aqaba city, which is home to Mars on Earth aka Wadi Rum (Valley of the Moon) for a fortnight where they shot for four extravagant songs for the film. The team shot in extreme temperatures, as low as 3 degrees and even though Wadi Rum is stunning and has natural scenic beauty, shooting there wasn’t a cakewalk. That too when one had to be in a particular look, which may not be weather appropriate.BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff thank residents of Jordan as they wind up shoot of the Ali Abbas Zafar film

Crew member of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan reveals experience of working with Akshay Kumar

Yours truly was one of the members of the media delegation that visited the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sets in Jordan and had a first hand experience of the grandiose of the natural landscape and the freezing weather. While I spoke to Akshay, Tiger and Ali where they shared some interesting bits about their upcoming film (stay tuned to BollywoodLife for our Exclusive conversations), I found it intriguing to speak to some of the crew members about their experience. One of the crew members, a 22-year-old young lad, trying to stay warm in layers of his winterwear and adrak wali chai, right after a shot, told me, ‘Bohot thand hai yahan.’ He agreed that it is very difficult to shoot, dance in such a weather but revealed that what makes things easy is when the shoots start and end on time and there are no sudden changes in schedule. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and team announce WRAP with a 'muddy' picture straight from Jordan

He has been part of numerous other shoots earlier with other stars in Bollywood but said that he is always happy when he is a part of the crew for an Akshay Kumar film. “Working on a film starring Akshay sir is bliss especially when you are shooting in freezing cold or crazy heat. The actor is always on time. So working with him you know there will be no unwanted delays. You are on set, get your HMU, focus on your work and without any idling of time, you go back achieving your daily shoot targets,” he shared. Also Read - Jordan Tourism Board hosts Indian media delegation, showcases Jordan's splendor as cinematic hub!

Akshay Kumar's heartwarming gesture towards crew members during Jordan shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Main

He further revealed something that we don’t get to read or hear about. Further praising Akshay, he said, “Sir is also very compassionate and he would ask the crew around if they are ok, ‘khana khaya?’, Thand toh nahi lag rahi zyaada?’ That gesture alone is enough to warm your hearts.” Well, we were not surprised as we saw how Akshay’s eyes darted across the media delegation to see if everyone was okay while we were on the set. He held the hands of a couple of senior journalists and helped them walk down the part sand, part stone path comfortably. He even held his hand out and asked a few others (probably the ones just standing there ogling at him. Yes!! He’s looking extremely dishy in his army man avatar), if they needed help.

Another crew member, who met us on the way back to Mumbai from Jordan, spoke to us about how the production house Pooja Entertainment ensured that everyone is well taken care of. “Everything was like clockwork on the sets and we had everything we needed to feel comfortable and cosy once the shot was over. The energies on the set were positive with cast and crew indulging in fun banters and cracking jokes,” he said with his heart clearly full of what the whole team had achieved. “It was a grand setting and everyone had a great time shooting. We are now going back home with happy memories and looking forward to the BIG release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.” By the looks of the set we saw at Jordan, the film has got it all to be the perfect big screen extravaganza. It releases on April 10, on the occasion of Eid 2024 and is certainly a movie that audience will flock to the theatres for.