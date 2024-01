The first big Bollywood announcement of the year 2024 is here. To kickstart the new year with a bang, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff unveiled the first look of their upcoming big ticket film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Taking to their social media handles, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared the first look poster of the film. It has Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar riding on a jet ski. Of course both the actors are in fantastic shape but it is Tiger Shroff who has gone shirtless flaunting his washboard abs for the audiences. Also Read - Before marrying Ajay Devgn, Kajol could not take her eyes off from THIS Bollywood hunk; Karan Johar spills the beans

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan big announcement

Tiger Shroff's biscuit-cut abs will leave you drooling. Both the actors are seen flaunting their big smiles as they pose for the poster. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are known for pulling off action sequences in films and with these two coming together, it is given that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will have some high-octane action drama. The first look poster video also has the background score. It is the same tune of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan from 1998 release with a slight twist. The OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Also Read - Akshay Kumar moved by Shikhar Dhawan's heartbreaking birthday post for son Zorawar; says 'Hausla rakh...'

Check out Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser below:

Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don’t forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let’s rock 2024! pic.twitter.com/jX93ybAhh5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2024

Adding cherry to the cake is Prithviraj Sukumaran's entry into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Salaar actor is going to play a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has locked Eid 2024 for its release. It is going to be a festive release and fans can expect a full-on dhamaka on-screen and at the box office.

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar has many other films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5 and many more. Tiger Shroff allegedly has films like Screw Dheela, Mission Eagle and more.