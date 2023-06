Ever since Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced the film has created massive buzz. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been the talk of the town several times for various reasons. The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has once again grabbed headlines for the role of its leading lady Manushi Chillar. A new update about the movie is surfacing online. Read in to know what Miss World has in the bag for viewers of the movie. Also Read - Manushi Chhillar to Shalini Pandey: Beauties who made their Bollywood debuts in 2022 [Watch Video]

According to the latest reports shared by a media house, Manushi Chillar is said to have a strong role in . Reports have it that she will not have the usual role of romanticizing the lead actor instead will prove her acting prowess by playing a powerful character. If Pinkvilla reports are to be believed Manushi Chillar will play a hacker. A source close to the development revealed that her role will also add some interesting turns in the movie.

While the information about lead actors roles has been kept under wraps Manushi Chillar's role got revealed. However, the role of Manushi Chillar is not yet confirmed by the makers and is just reports. We await an official confirmation regarding the role to be played by every actor in the film. The team has already completed shooting for the movie. A few song sequences are left to be filmed and reportedly it will be shot in a few days. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to release during Eid 2024. Apart from Manushi Chillar the film also stars and Alaya F as female leads.

This will be the second collaboration of Manushi Chillar and . The Miss World 2017 paired with Khiladi Kumar in Smarat Prithviraj. The film marked her Bollywood debut after winning the title. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan would be her second Bollywood film also second with Akki.

On the work front, she has also signed Tehran opposite . In the pipeline she also has The Great Indian Family co-starring . Not just that Manushi is also said to star in a Telugu film in VT 13. Apart from bagging big titles she also made a debut at 2023.