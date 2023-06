is one of the movies Bollywood fans are waiting for eagerly. There are two major reasons for the same. Filmmaker is doing his first film with . Moreover, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are coming together for the first time. The shoot of the movie is happening at brisk pace. They were filming in the Middle East and Scotland. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared some of the pics on social media. Fans are brimming with excitement. But then, no hero is a big hero unless a movie has a solid villain. Malayalam actor is playing the bad guy in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Soorarai Pottru Remake: These 7 Akhay Kumar films with massive budgets to help him reclaim his box office king tag?

PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S CHARACTER DETAILS REVEALED

Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a scientist in the movie. This has been reported by Pinkvilla. It seems he is deep into AI and Robotics. This is very interesting given that AI, Chatgpt are such a craze. Sources said that the makers wanted a solid actor to play the villain in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He has fit the bill perfectly. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar believes that a strong villain truly makes the heroes stand out. The source was quoted as saying, "The idea was to develop a character that calls for a union of two action heroes – Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff – and the team has successfully managed to do that with Prithviraj." Also Read - Akshay Kumar beams with pride over the new Parliament building; netizens have a drastic reaction

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN HIGH ON REAL LOCATIONS Also Read - Did Akshay Kumar cross check with Salman Khan before deciding on Eid 2024 for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Trending Now

The USP of the movie are the face off scenes between Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Most of the scenes are filmed in real locations. The action scenes are truly advanced. Ali Abbas Zafar has brought in an expert crew from Hollywood. A lot is riding on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff needs hits desperately. Ali Abbas Zafar is also one of the producers of the film. The source said, "The audience will get an insight into the world of this actioner once the assets are rolled out."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN ON EID 2024

Pooja Entertainment, producers Jackky and are bankrolling the film. It is going to come on Eid 2024. The main filming of the movie is over. The songs are left, and patch work as and when necessary. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also has , , and Alaya F as part of the cast.