Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Wallah Habibi is out now. Ali Abbas Zafar's film which come out in May 2024 is one of the biggest releases of the year. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff can be seen romancing in the desert with Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. Both the girls are looking hot and glamorous in this peppy dance number. The song is composed by Vishal Mishra and the singers are Vishal Mishra, Vishal Dadlani and Dipakshi Kalita. The lyrics of the number are by Irshad Kamil. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot in many exotic locations include Olivewood Studios of Jordan where many foreign films are being filmed. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan superstar Akshay Kumar gets back at Tiger Shroff after the latter cheats in a swimming race [Watch]

Take a look at music video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Wallah Habibi



Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fans love the number

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fans have loved the song. The entry of Akshay Kumar is getting a lot of praise. They feel it is the perfect Eid song, which is full of vibes. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more: 5 must-listen hits by Vishal Mishra

I had faith in Ali that he could present #AkshayKumar in the best possible way, today he did it? #WallahHabibi #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the big release for Eid 2024. Fans are hopeful that this will end Akshay Kumar's poor streak at the box office. Whatever Ali Abbas Zafar has shared so far looks very exciting indeed. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to be out soon, check details