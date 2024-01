Akshay Kumar is all set to dominate 2024 with two highly anticipated blockbuster films. The actor is all set to reign supreme in 2024, as his highly anticipated films, Welcome to The Jungle and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, gear up for release, earning a coveted spot-on IMDb India's list of most anticipated movies, the excitement is off the roof. Also Read - Akshay Kumar broke down after the box office failure of Samrat Prithviraj and realised where they goofed up

For all the Entertainment News from the world of showbiz, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Welcome co star Mushtaq Khan reveals getting paid less than the superstar’s staff; recalls of being treated unfairly

Akshay Kumar's upcoming new films

Welcome to The Jungle promises to be a comedy entertainer with a huge ensemble cast, as they take the Welcome franchise forward. In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the lead role with co-star Tiger Shroff, as two of the biggest action heroes share the screen in this high-octane film. And not just that, Singham Returnswill witnesses him in a special cameo appearance, adding an unexpected twist to the cop saga. Known for his versatility and unmatched energy, Akshay Kumar has a diverse lineup of films ensuring something for every palate. It’s looking like a promising year as Akshay Kumar takes center stage and gearing up for an unforgettable cinematic experience in 2024. Also Read - Ranveer Singh makes a big blunder; shares picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep Islands?