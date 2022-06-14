Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff shelved? Director Ali Abbas Zafar clears the air

Rumours had it that Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starrting Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been shelved following Samrat Prithviraj's debacle. Finally, the director has broken his silence.