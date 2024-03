Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the tinsel twin as they gear for the release of the film with the same name. Akshay and Tiger have been promoting their film in a unique way possible. And in this latest video, you can see how Tiger and Akshay are game for a race in swimming. Tiger Shroff shared this video where he is seen asking Akshay to do a swimming race with him, where Khiladi Kumar agrees and jumps in the pool. But Tiger evidently cheats him and runs around the pool and jumps at the end of the finish line claiming that he has won the show. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more: 5 must-listen hits by Vishal Mishra

Watch the video of Akshay Kumar being cheated by Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar is not ready to accept his seat as he disbelieves how can Tiger finish it in such a short time, and he insists he to do the race one more time. Akshay is indeed undefeated and he has been surviving and ruling the industry over the years. This shows why the star is the fittest actor in Bollywood even at this age.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited actioners this year, the trailer and songs have been receiving astounding responses, along with Tiger and Akshay, the special surprise package in this film is Prithviraj Sukumaran. Manushi Chillar and Alaya F are the leading ladies in the film. Also Read - Yodha beauty Disha Patani wishes 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff with throwback picture [View Pic]