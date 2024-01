Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the big Bollywood releases of 2024. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are joining hands for the project. The teaser date has been announced as January 24, 2024. The film is coming on April 10. This is the first movie of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff with top action filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot in gorgeous locations of the UK, Scotland, Middle East, Turkey and other places. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sees Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as Indian soldiers. Salaar star Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the villain. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar looks poised to reclaim his box office supremacy in 2024

Fans super excited for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar will be back as an action hero after Sooryavanshi. Fans had been dying to see him in this avatar. His past few films like Samrat Prithviraj, Rakshabandhan, Mission Raniganj have tanked at the box office. Tiger Shroff's last movie Ganapath was one of the biggest flops of 2022. Also Read - After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar to enjoy unparalleled success with his upcoming new movies; Check Astrologer's Prediction [Exclusive]

ONE OF BIG Movie OF 2024

The Akshay Kumar Is coming back With his Zone - ACTION one of best Poster in recent time ?❤️ HGOTY Confirm ?#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #AkshayKumar #TigerShroff https://t.co/a86pLoM45d — ????? ? (@Sallu_BhaiRadhe) January 20, 2024

Now This is Something MASSIVE, Clearly a Grand Scale Movie at a Different Location. Finally our Khiladi Kumar will come back.#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #BMCM #AkshayKumar #TigerShroff https://t.co/D2y8v3cwP7 — KGP (@___KGP___) January 20, 2024

Bade Miyan aka @akshaykumar sir from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan stills ❤️ Can't wait to witness the OG action hero back into his fav genre again ?#BMCMTeaser out on 24th Jan ?#AkshayKumar #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanEID2024 pic.twitter.com/iwY9qynir6 — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) January 20, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has some spectacular action sequences shot in real locations. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be engaged in a battle of might and wit in an action film.