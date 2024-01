Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Akshay Kumar is back as a soldier and this time to add the power tadka along with him is Bollywood's beloved action hero Tiger Shroff. The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been dropped and boy it will instantly give you goosebumps and how. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features the two action heroes, Akshay and Tiger, who will be seen together in India's biggest action film for the first time. Armed with enthralling action sequences and a patriotic vibe, the teaser has left audiences eagerly anticipating the film.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are teaming up for the first time and boy they are creating fireworks already. The teaser is an instant hit. Tiger and Akshay have been longing to get a massive box office for quite a time now. And it looks like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will bring them the much-awaited success. The teaser shows both the action heroes as Hindustani soldiers and they have managed to hit the right chord.

Talking about shooting the film across extreme locations in the world director Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience".

The film also features Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and he has left the fans stunned. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be releasing in Eid 2024.

