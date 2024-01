Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser has been dropped and the fans are going gaga over the action thriller. The man who is stealing the show in the teaser is none other than Prithviraj Sukumaran. He is shining and how. The Salaar star will be playing the role of a deadly villain and his voiceover and gulping the teaser have left the audience amazed how. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles will get a tough fight from the bad boy Prithviraj in the film. And just the glimpse of the south superstar is leaving fans excited and how. Also Read - Salaar on OTT official release date: Prabhas, Prithviraj starrer all set to start streaming on Netflix

Prithviraj Sukumaran is being hailed as the perfect tadka in this actioner. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff too are looking extremely amazing as the Hindustani soldiers Akshay and Tiger will be seen doing some high-octane action and indeed Thani going to be the biggest blockbuster for the superstar. Akshay has been with g to get the massive box office hit and it looks like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is going to work in favour of him. Also Read - Salaar: Sriya Reddy reveals that one thing about Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran that not many know [Exclusive]

" Dil Se Soldier...Dimaag se Shaitaan hai hum...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is going to have a massive release in Eid 2024, the film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chillar in the female lead.