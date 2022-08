A few months ago, it was announced that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have teamed up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film was announced with an action-packed promo, and it is said to be a reboot version of the 1998 release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. While the original movie featured Ramya Krishnan and Raveena Tandon as the female leads, the makers have not yet officially announced which actresses will be seen in the reboot version. Also Read - 5 reasons why Bollywood is losing its charm and South industry is taking over

However, now according to a report in India Today, has been approached to star opposite Tiger Shroff in the film. Tiger and Shraddha earlier starred in two movies together and Baaghi 3. While the former was a blockbuster, the latter did average business at the box office as the lockdown was announced after a few days of its release. Also Read - Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and more stars who after back-to-back flops now desperately need a hit

Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to watch Tiger and Shraddha’s jodi on the big screen again. Meanwhile, let’s wait and watch which actress will be seen opposite Akshay in the movie. Also Read - Prabhas Vs Hrithik Roshan: Saalar to clash with Fighter at the box office

Advertisement

Talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film is scheduled to start rolling in February next year, and it is slated to release in Christmas 2023. Recently, posted a picture on Twitter from the location recce of the film.

He tweeted, “First big location Scout for #BMCM in England and Scotland over , with the highly skilled team we are playing to do some crazy action sequences on real locations. Excited & nervous as always #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Stay tuned.”

First big location Scout for #BMCM in England and Scotland over , with the highly skilled team we are playing to do some crazy action sequences on real locations. Excited & nervous as always ? #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/AubXBTnzFD — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 15, 2022

A few days ago, there were reports that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shelved. However, the makers had denied the reports and stated that the movie is on track.