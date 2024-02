Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The two have left their fans excited after the title track has been released. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the song captivates Tiger's impressive physique and killer dance moves that will get you going. Well, the makers even treat you with Akshay and Tiger's groovy steps that will make you put on your dancing shoes. The action entertainer is surely a visual treat for all. In the song, Akshay and Tiger look quite stylish as they wear olive-hued outfits. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track out soon: Here's what to expect [Exclusive]

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The song was composed in Dehradun by Vishal Mishra. Title song was Choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and Lyrical genius Irshad Kamil adds the perfect touch to the song. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the theatres on Eid 2024. The song has been shot at the historical site in Jordan, the open air Amphitheatre in the capital city Amman. It was built more than two thousand years old, by the Romans, and can easily house 4000 spectators. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Exclusive: Crew member reveals experience of working with Akshay Kumar

Have a look at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track

Talking about the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan showcased the glimpse of a terrorist attack on India’s military personnel. Akshay and Tiger in their soldier avatar fight terrorism and also send a warning saying, 'Bachke rehna, Hindustan hai hum'. Well, a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran in long hair in his black leather outfit with a mask on his face left netizens wanting for more.

The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by David Dhawan and it starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in titular roles. The film was released in 1998. The new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in important roles.

On the work front, Prithviraj was seen in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire alongside Prabhas.

Watch this video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan here: