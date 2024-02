Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran amongst others is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of 2024. The action extravaganza brings two OG action heroes from two generations together for the first time. The film releases on 9th April on Eid 2024 and the team has already been creating buzz and excitement. Akshay and Tiger keep dropping BTS from the sets that is making fans eager to witness this brand new bromance. And now, we have another exciting update exclusively for BollywoodLife readers. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Exclusive: Crew member reveals experience of working with Akshay Kumar

The first song of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on February 19. Akshay and others have dropped the first look from the number and both the Bade Miyan (Akshay) and Chote Miyan (Tiger) are looking dishy. But if this drop has already impressed you, be prepared to get your mind blown when the song finally hits screens. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff thank residents of Jordan as they wind up shoot of the Ali Abbas Zafar film

As to the exclusive details about the song, it is the title track and a party number. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team chose this as the first asset to release as it is important to introduce fans to the camaraderie and dynamics between Akshay and Tiger. The team is sure that this song will not only become a chart buster but also make fans all the more curious to see more of Akshay and Tiger together. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and team announce WRAP with a 'muddy' picture straight from Jordan

A source close to the film also shared with BL, "The song is shot on a grand scale. It has an outdoorsy setting to bring out the rugged and raw personalities of the two main leads, using ample elements that do justice to their action hero vibe." The source further revealed that the song has been choreographed in a way to showcase the bond between Akshay and Tiger and it will be a visual treat for fans.

But what is most exciting here is that the song has a distinct element that will remind you of the OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the 1998 film starring Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan. BollywoodLife got to exclusively hear a portion of the song and we can confirm that it is going to become one huge chart buster, resonating well with the old and new generations.

The movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films. It is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the made behind action entertainers Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Bloody Daddy.