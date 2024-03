Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited action movies starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Ali Abbas Zafar has helmed the movie which promises to be the biggest action extravaganza of the year. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announced the movie in the coolest way and ever since then, it has been most awaited films. And now, we are inching closer to the release. Just about a month remains for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s theatrical release. And we are here with an update on the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer. Also Read - Yodha beauty Disha Patani wishes 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff with throwback picture [View Pic]

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer to be out soon?

The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have gone all out with the production of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer action movie. They have designed such high-octane action sequences that will bring out the best of the biggest action stars, Akshay and Tiger. Akshay is already an established action star which earned him the moniker Khiladi Kumar. Tiger Shroff has also carved a niche for himself in the action space from his first film itself. With their passion for action combined, the makers have planned and incorporated some awe-inspiring stunts and sequences in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Watch this Bade Miyan Chote Miyan video here:

Now, two songs of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are already out, the title track and Mast Malang Jhoom. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser was also dropped recently which received an amazing response from the audience. Be it the posters or BTS clips, pics, songs and the teaser, everything is adding to the hype of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But the biggest asset before the release of the action extravaganza film is yet to come. We are talking about the trailer of course! Our sources tell us that the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer might come out between 3rd week and 4th week of March. Yes, you read that right.

While the teaser set a bar, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer is going to amp up the expectations. The director Ali Abbas Zafar is working day and night on the trailer cut. He is making sure to deliver and present Tiger and Akshay in a never-before-seen manner. The plan is to take the raw action to the next level with the actioner.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast, crew

Apart from Tiger and Akshay, the movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie is produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing on 9th April 2024.