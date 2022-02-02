Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao REVEALS why he has bulked up and flaunting 6-pack abs for the first time in his career [EXCLUSIVE]

Rajkummar Rao has built his career in Bollywood by playing easily identifiable, common-man roles. Now, for the first time, he has bulked up and even flaunting 6-pack abs in Badhaai Do, and as the actor himself put it, it's not to join the bandwagon.