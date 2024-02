Bollywood rapper and singer Badshah is rumoured to be dating Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. While neither of the alleged couple has confirmed or denied the relationship, speculations have been rife that the duo are indeed seeing each other. However, singer Nikhita Gandhi recently addressed the speculation, unveiling the truth about whether the duo are indeed dating or if the aforementioned news are just baseless rumours. Also Read - Rumoured couple Badshah and Hania Aamir indulge in yet another PDA; check out

Badshah and Hania Aamir dating? Singer Nikhita Gandhi reacts

In an interview with Filmygyan, when Nikhita Gandhi, who has previously collaborated with Badshah, was asked about the rumours of the rapper dating the Pakistani actress, she was initially surprised by the question. However, she later reacted by stating that, as far as her knowledge is concerned, Badshah and Hania Aamir are not dating each other. She also revealed being clueless about where the link-up rumours are circulating from.