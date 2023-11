Yes, as bizarre as it can get. But lately, singer and rapper Badshah has been linked with Bollywood diva Mrunal Thakur. The picture of Mrunal holding Badshah’s hand sparked their dating rumours, and indeed, fans of the celebs got excited. But there is no trying to break the news, as the singer took to his Instagram and broke the silence over his relationship rumours with the actress. The singer took a hilarious dig at the new sign him dating Mrunal and went all witty with his reaction. The statement that clears the air around the rumours of their relationship reads, "DEAR INTERNET, I APPOLOGY FOR DISAPPOINTING YOU YET AGAIN, BUT JAISA AAP SOCH RAHE HAIN WAISA NAHI HAI."

Badshah and Mrunal pictures from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash ignited the rumours of their affair.

Badshah is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood, and the hype around his personal life often grabs headlines. The Pippa actress and Badshah's relationship rumours sparked with one picture of them holding hands, and this shows that the internet needs to calm down. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur's marriage rumours with a Telugu actor made headlines after Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, gave blessings to the actress while presenting her with an award for Sita Ramam. The Pushpa 2 father congratulated the actress and said that he hopes she gets married soon and settles in Hyderabad. And this led to strong speculation.

Later, Mrunal clarified and stated that the news of her marriage was untrue after getting constant calls from her near and dear ones: "Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts, guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends, and family who have been calling me constantly for the past hour when they got to know that I am getting married to some Telugu boy: I also want to know who this boy is in the first place."

Reacting further to Allu Aravind's blessings, she said", "And secondly, sorry. I am so sorry. Ye galat affaah hai kyunki muje sirf blessing mili thi. It is so funny that I can't even express how funny this rumour is. Indeed, Made in Heaven 3 actress Mrunal Thakur's life has been interesting for quite a few days. But all's well that ends well.